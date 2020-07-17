Jimmy Neesham Brutally Trolls England Over Rain Affecting Test Match Vs West Indies

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. Jimmy Neesham also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms from time to time. Jimmy Neesham's tweets and comments have left his fans in splits more often than not.

Jimmy Neesham's recent tweet on incessant rain in England leaves fans is splits

On Thursday, Jimmy Neesham was at his humorous best as he came up with another amusing tweet after rain delayed the start of the ongoing second Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. Rain has the tendency to play spoilsport when it comes to cricket matches in England during the summer. Even last year, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a number of games were washed out due to rain.

Cricketing action has resumed after a four-month COVID-19 induced break with England vs West Indies three-match Test series. Last week, the first Test was played but rain constantly kept interrupting the game. Now, once again before the start of the second Test, rain played a major dampener to proceedings as it delayed its start by 90 minutes.

Looking at the unpredictable weather conditions in England, fans took to Twitter to and expressed their frustration. That's when Jimmy Neesham decided to join the bandwagon and as always his tweet left everyone in splits. Jimmy Neesham came up with a hysterical response to one of the fan’s tweet who expressed his amazement over cricket being invented in England, a country which witnesses rain almost throughout the year. Here's Jimmy Neesham's hilarious response.

Probably one of the reasons the British colonised the world. To find a place where they could play a damn Test match. https://t.co/pKHbVidt5p — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 16, 2020

Jofra Archer dropped from England team for second Test against West Indies

England speedster Jofra Archer dropped his place from the second test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester for violating the bio-security protocols of the national cricket team. James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the game and Jofra Archer was supposed to lead England's pace attack. However, now, Jofra Archer would be needing to go to a five-day self-isolation and could only return after two negative COVID-19 tests. The Englishman has faced a lot of flak from the cricketing pundits for his actions. However, the right-arm pacer apologized for his mistake and accepted the consequences.

Eng vs WI live streaming: England vs West Indies live in India and Eng vs WI live streaming details

The Eng vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the England vs West Indies live scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ENG vs WI match. The Eng vs WI live streaming in India would also be available on Sony LIV and Airtel TV. The Eng vs WI live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For England vs West Indies live scores of England vs West Indies match fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: JAMES NEESHAM INSTAGRAM