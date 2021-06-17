Jimmy Neesham Gives Solid Reply To Liam Livingstone's Controversial Ronaldo-Messi Tweet

English cricketer Liam Livingstone was last seen with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season where he had exited the league without playing a single match. The English cricketer recently stirred up the pot with his Twitter post which addressed the news of Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the highest goal scorer in the history of European championships. Livingstone’s tweet, which can also be considered a sarcastic take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent record, did not go well with the football fans for which the English cricketer received a fair share of criticism.

Liam Livingstone Twitter post stirs the pot among football fans

Liam Livingstone shared the tweet of English broadcaster Piers Morgan that gave the news of Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the highest goal-scorer in the history of European championships. Livingstone asked through his tweet where were all the Messi fans then. He further wrote in sarcasm that he didn’t see Lionel Messi breaking any European championship records.

Jimmy Neesham reacts to Livingstone's Twitter post

The Liam Livingstone Twitter post attracted a reply from New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham who chose the means of sarcasm as well to put forward his point. Jimmy Neesham wrote that words couldn’t describe how happy it made him see the spread of absolute nonsense on Twitter amongst cricketers. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record when he scored 2 goals against Hungary on Tuesday.

Where’s all the Messi fans now? Don’t see him breaking any Euros records!! 🙌 https://t.co/3LnDiDO5AE — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) June 16, 2021

After Livingstone’s tweet, fans were quick to argue that Lionel Messi doesn’t play in the European Championships and hence it was absurd to compare him with Ronaldo. Lionel Messi is currently playing in the Copa America Championships where he surpassed Ronaldo in the record for scoring the most number of free kicks with 57 free kicks to Messi’s name. However, a few fans also pointed out that Livingstone is actually a Messi fan and he had posted the Ronaldo vs Messi tweet sarcastically.

Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: Ronaldo vs Messi stats comparison

The Cristiano Ronaldo international goals tally of 103 as an active player makes him the highest goal scorer in international football. On the other hand, Lionel Messi has scored 72 goals in international football. In 17 World Cup appearances, Ronaldo has scored 7 World Cup goals whereas Messi has scored 6 World Cup goals in 19 appearances. Messi has won 10 League titles whereas Ronaldo has won 7 of them.

Liam Livingstone IPL 2021 season

The Liam Livingstone IPL 2021 season was short-lived as the English cricketer quit the league without playing a single match. Livingstone cited bio-bubble fatigue as a reason to quit the IPL 2021 season which was eventually postponed on May 4. Livingstone has played 4 IPL matches so far while scoring 71 runs with an average of 147.91.

Image Source: AP/Liam Livingstone Twitter