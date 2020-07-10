Jimmy Neesham Hits Out At Post Claiming 'India Had Upper Hand' In 2019 WC Semi-final

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. Jimmy Neesham also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms from time to time. Jimmy Neesham's tweets and comments have left his fans in splits more often than not. The southpaw was an integral part of New Zealand's World Cup 2019 squad that lost the final by the barest of margins.

Jimmy Neesham lashes out at a post that claimed India had the upper hand during India vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup semi-final

The New Zealand all-rounder was at it once again as he took a jibe at India and lashed out at a post that claimed India had the upper hand in 2019 World Cup semi-final. On July 9, 2019, the India vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup semi-final began but rain played a spoilsport as the match was shifted to the next day, However, at the end of the first day, India were on top as New Zealand had scored 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

Tweeting about the same, ESPNCricinfo posted a tweet saying that India had the upper hand when the first match-day ended. However, clearly offended by the tweet, Jimmy Neesham responded to the post with a cheeky comment. As soon as Jimmy Neesham replied to the post, fans started trolling the 29-year-old. Some fans trolled him for New Zealand failing to win the World Cup while others asked him to avoid such posts.

I think you mean people who can’t read a pitch thought India had the upper hand when play ended 🤷‍♂️😂 https://t.co/D2TA2NbmEn — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 10, 2020

Jimmy Neesham picks his favourite World Cup 2019 moment

Recently, Jimmy Neesham interacted with his fans in an innovative way by taking over the Kings XI Punjab handle for a couple of hours. Jimmy Neesham also interacts with his fans on various platforms and his tweets and replies have left his fans in splits more often than not. As expected, fans came up with some unique questions which ranged from last year’s World Cup final to the IPL 2020. And Jimmy Nesham answered the questions in his typically amusing style.

One of the fans asked him about his favourite memory from last year’s World Cup. In response, Jimmy Neesham said beating India and the scenes that followed in the New Zealand dressing room in the semi-final is his favourite memory from the tournament.

On being asked how he would have felt if he had played for England in the World Cup final, Jimmy Neesham said that he would have probably felt a ‘little better’. Jimmy Neesham was at the crease when New Zealand lost the final in a heartbreaking manner after the game resulted in a tie. The match went into the Super Over but it ended in a tie as well. England were declared World Cup 2019 winners for having hit more number of boundaries.

IMAGE COURTESY: JIMMY NEESHAM INSTAGRAM