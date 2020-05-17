Jimmy Neesham Reckons Players Will Not Hesitate To Play T20 World Cup Behind Closed Doors

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has said he reckons that the players will not have any problems whatsoever of playing the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 behind closed doors. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia between October 18 to November 15 this year.

'All things considered': Jimmy Neesham

"All things considered, you would rather have fans at the ground but you wanna adapt to the situation that is presented to you. If it becomes a situation where the tournament can only be played behind closed doors, then we have to adapt as the players. I think the reality is that it is a huge financial challenge for a lot of cricket boards to still run without any revenue coming in from matches. If it means we need to play behind closed doors, I do not think players would have any problem," Neesham said in a videocast hosted by ESPNcricinfo.

At the same time, Neesham also exuded confidence by saying that the Black Caps are one of the strong contenders to win the showpiece event of the shortest format Down Under.

"We feel that New Zealand is a very strong white-ball unit. When you look at global tournament results over the last four-five years. We certainly played our best cricket in the tournaments. Looking at some of the venues in Australia probably that suits us a little bit well. We are confident as we tend to be. Obviously, preparations are on the way for that," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Courtesy: AP