Jimmy Neesham Picks IPL Over CPL, Names Flamboyant Ashes Hero As Role Model

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham picked the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when he was asked to pick between the two T20 leagues during ESPNCricinfo’s ‘25 (fun) questions with Jimmy Neesham'. Jimmy Neesham had made his IPL debut way back in 2014 when he was bought by the Delhi Capitals (previously known as Delhi Daredevils). Jimmy Neesham had a dismal IPL campaign that year as he could only manage to score 42 runs and picked a solitary wicket which led to his axing.

However, the year 2019 has been a prolific year for the 29-year old. This helped him get an IPL contract as he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of ₹50 lakhs. Jimmy Neesham was supposed to take part in the IPL 2020 under the captaincy of KL Rahul. But due to the extension of the India lockdown, the BCCI had indefinitely postponed the IPL 2020.

In CPL, Jimmy Neesham has played for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), which was captained by Kieron Pollard last year. He didn’t have the best of times as during one of the games against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, he couldn’t defend close to 20 runs in the last over.

Jimmy Neesham also revealed that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and TKR coach Brendon McCullum was more intimidating as a captain than a coach. Jimmy Neesham has played under both McCullum, the captain (New Zealand) and coach (Trinbago Knight Riders). Jimmy Neesham also revealed that he idolizes former England's superstar all-rounder Andrew Flintoff for his swagger and flamboyance.

Jimmy Neesham picks his favourite World Cup 2019 moment

Recently, Jimmy Neesham interacted with his fans in an innovative way by taking over the Kings XI Punjab handle for a couple of hours. The 29-year old is quite a popular figure on social media, who is known for making headlines with his witty remarks. Jimmy Neesham also interacts with his fans on various platforms and his tweets and replies have left his fans in splits more often than not.

As expected, fans came up with some unique questions which ranged from last year’s World Cup final to the IPL 2020. And Jimmy Neesham answered the questions in his typically amusing style. One of the fans asked him about his favourite memory from last year’s World Cup. In response, Jimmy Neesham said beating India and the scenes that followed in the New Zealand dressing room in the semi-final is his favourite memory from the tournament.

