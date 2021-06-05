Jimmy Neesham Reveals Response To Dhoni's Runout In WC Semis: 'We’re Definitely Gonna Win'

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has revealed what he was going on in his mind before that eventful run out of MS Dhoni in the World Cup 2019 semi-final between India, and, New Zealand that was played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dhoni's dismissal in the match

With 31 needed from the last two overs, the onus was on a well-set MS Dhoni to reduce Team India's deficit by milking maximum runs in the penultimate over and help the Men In Blue earn a place in the World Cup final at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. MS Dhoni did clobber Lockie Ferguson for a six off the very first delivery but then fell short of his crease the following delivery when he set off for a risky second run.

'Cool we’re definitely gonna win': Jimmy Neesham

It so happened that a passionate cricket fan had asked Jimmy Neesham on Twitter to describe his feeling before and after MS Dhoni's heartbreaking run out in the 2019 World Cup semis to which the southpaw replied by saying before MSD's run out he felt that New Zealand were probably going to win and after MS Dhoni failed to make his ground, it made both Jimmy Neesham and the BlackCaps believe that they were definitely going to book a final berth.

Before: Cool we’re probably gonna win

After: Cool we’re definitely gonna win https://t.co/YaX1zXvyD7 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 4, 2021

Even the netizens showed up and lauded Neesham as he got candid about opening up on what is one of the greatest games that he has played in his international career so far.

Now.. that's candid — Captain Morgan (@DSdoc97) June 4, 2021

Oh before, I thought we might not win😬 — Hannah 🇳🇿 (@CricketPunsDot) June 4, 2021

With all due respect to you Jimmy, I think you must have been under tremendous pressure before MS got out because it was you who were gonna bowl the final over of the match. And we have seen way too much of drama unfold in the last of the overs. 😊 — ayush raj (@ayush_raj42) June 4, 2021

True.. the way ms hit lockie ferguson for a six had given us a lot of hope. That six and neesham's last over was enough to believe for us that we could win this!! — Nikhil (@Nikhil66409138) June 4, 2021

Dhoni running speed

As per reports, MS Dhoni is arguably the best batsman when it comes to running between the wickets and had proved that he still had a lot of athleticism during the twilight of his illustrious career. Dhoni, who sprints to fetch India two runs, recorded a stunning speed of 31 kmph in the middle of the 22-yard stretch, his best so far.

The video shared by Star Sports dates back to October 2017 where the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's running speed was analysed as ran two within the blink of an eye.

Watch the video of Dhoni's running speed here:

Outrunning @msdhoni seems impossible! Catch the analysis on his ⚡️-quick runs on #NerolacCricketLive on Oct 13 on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/rPbtbmsKES — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2017

Coming back to the first semi-final that was contested at Old Trafford in Manchester, the Indian bowlers had done a tremendous job in restricting New Zealand to a manageable total of 239. However, their run chase got off to a disastrous start after being reduced to 5/3 and then 24/4. When the Men In Blue were in a hopeless position at 92/6, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) carried out the rescue act. The duo added 116 runs for the seventh-wicket stand and at one point, it seemed as if a fourth World Cup final appearance was on the cards.

However, with the asking rate climbing up, both batsmen had to take risks and Jadeja perished by playing a rash stroke off Trent Boult as he was caught by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The onus was on MS Dhoni to finish things off in style and he kept the fans and viewers on their feet by slashing Lockie Ferguson to a six to the on-side. However, a sharp throw from Martin Guptill on the following delivery saw Dhoni short of his crease when he was running back for a risky second run in order to take the strike.

The Indian resistance was cut short post his dismissal and it meant that they had to wait for another four years to win their third 50-overs World Cup trophy. The two-time world champions were bundled out for 221 as the Black Caps won the contest by 18 runs to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup final.