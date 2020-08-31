Jimmy Neesham Brutally Slams Twitter Troll For Accusing Him Of 'favouring' IPL Over PSL

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham quickly put down a Twitter troll accusing him of favouring IPL 2020 over the Pakistan Super League. Despite being one of the best all-rounders (ranked 20th in ICC's all-rounder rankings), Neesham was bought by Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia's Kings XI Punjab for a mere ₹50 lakh; his base price. A major reason for this could be the fact that Neesham's previous appearances in the IPL did not quite set the pitch ablaze.

Or because PSL is in the middle of our home summer? https://t.co/kab4La5vlX — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 31, 2020

Jimmy Neesham's lacklustre IPL career

The Kiwi all-rounder was snapped up by Delhi in the 2014 IPL auction and was later bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the following season. In his four IPL outings, Jimmy Neesham managed to make only 42 runs with a high score of 22 and a strike rate of 91.30. His bowling figures were also disappointing. Neesham managed to take only one wicket in his four matches at an economy of 10.11. Incidentally, Neesham's last IPL was the 2014 edition, played in the UAE.

KXIP squad for IPL 2020

This year, Neesham will be playing for KXIP, being led by KL Rahul. The rest of the KXIP squad for IPL 2020 is - Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mandeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sheldon Cottrell

Replying to another fan question on twitter, Neesham has said that he will leave within the week to join his teammates in Dubai.

Other New Zealanders scheduled to play IPL 2020 are Lockie Ferguson for KKR, Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult for MI, Kane Williamson for SRH, and Mitchell Santner for CSK.

Meanwhile, most of Jimmy Neesham's Kings XI Punjab teammates have already touched down in Dubai and have started practising for the upcoming season. They have already undergone the mandatory COVID-19 tests, including the two pre-departure tests, and three tests upon arrival in Dubai. Only after each of the players tested negative in these 5 tests, have they been allowed to leave their hotel rooms and start practising.

Image credits - Jimmy Neesham Instagram