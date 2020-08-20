Jimmy Neesham Invites Mixed Reactions For Calling One Mitchell Starc Ball 'unplayable'

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. From time to time, he also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms. Quite recently, the cricketer took to the micro-blogging site and expressed his view on a certain Mitchell Starc delivery from the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia.

Mitchell Starc’s thunderbolt from 2017-18 Ashes, watch video

Jimmy Neesham gets trolled for praising Mitchell Starc’s ‘unplayable ball’

On Thursday, August 20, Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter and responded on a ‘Top 20 Balls of the Century’ post by The Cricket Monthly. In the exclusive list, the digital magazine placed Mitchell Starc’s peach of a delivery to dismiss England’s James Vince back in 2017 at No.17. Openly disagreeing with the placement, Jimmy Neesham responded by saying that Mitchell Starc’s moment of fury at the WACA was “the most unplayable ball” of all time.

Jimmy Neesham praises Mitchell Starc

It was the most unplayable ball in the history of the game. Period. https://t.co/AK4Q44lMfJ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 20, 2020

Apparently, Twitterati does not seem to agree with Jimmy Neesham as they expressed their difference of opinion by mocking the Kiwi all-rounder. Here is a look at some of the tweets directed towards the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) cricketer on the microblogging site.

There's nothing like unplayable. It depends on players. Some players are better at some sort of bowling and others are better at other kind of bowling. — SUVASH GHARTI BHUJEL (@ansunot) August 20, 2020

No doubt it was one of the great balls ever bowled but still I feel James vince's stance and the unlikely manner to play the ball made it look like more unplayable.



A Virat Kohli or Babar Azam or Kane Williamson might have played the ball differently. — Biraj Raha (Ved) (@TheDravid_Fan) August 20, 2020

This was unintentional. Luck played a huge part in that. If the ball didn't hit the crack, it would have gone on to the leg side. Skill of the bowler was not there in that wicket, luck played huge part. So it is languishing down the list at no 17 and its justified. — Amit Pal (@amitpalpg) August 20, 2020

IPL 2020: Jimmy Neesham in KXIP

Jimmy Neesham is now expected to represent the KXIP franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. During the IPL 2020 auction last December, the cricketer was acquired by the franchise for ₹50 lakh (US$70,000). A lone New Zealander in the line-up, he will be joined by fellow newcomers like Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Hooda. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue confirmed

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of Jimmy Neesham and Cricket Australia