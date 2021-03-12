Jimmy Neesham Trolls Rohit Sharma Fan In Style For Unfair Comparison On Twitter Followers

Among the funniest cricketers online, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known for his banter with his fans, and when required, his haters. The Kiwi has become famous for engaging with fans on social media as well as for trolling other players and has earned quite a fan following on Twitter for his witty replies and no-holds-barred attitude. So when an Indian fan questioned Neesham's popularity on the micro-blogging site, it was only natural that his reply would be a surefire headline grabber.

Jimmy Neesham take on troll-cum-fan with stats

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham sweetly schooled a fan who commented on his new Twitter profile picture — an adorable picture with his dog — asking him why he had JUST 236K followers. The non-confrontational exchange began with Neesham asking the user in question, @axxxxarr, what exactly he meant by only 236k, writing "I thought that was quite a lot?". In reply, Neesham received a screenshot of the Twitter profile of Indian opener and white-ball vice-captain, Rohit Sharma — who will also be Neesham's skipper as he joins the Mumbai Indians team 2021.

As one of the top Indian cricketers, Sharma boasts a massive following of more than 18.5 million people on Twitter. While other fans were quick to come to Neesham's defence, pointing out the obvious difference in the populations of the two countries the men represent, Neesham himself added on with a hilarious reply saying, “Kiwis only deal in per capita stats thanks”. His words were dutifully supplemented by fans who mentioned that while NZ's population was 49.2 lakhs, India's population was a massive 136.64 crores.

After a terrible IPL 2020 season with the King XI Punjab, Neesham was included in New Zealand's white-ball squad for their series against West Indies and Pakistan. A few good innings, like his quickfire 48 against West Indies and his 45* against Australia, helped Neesham grab headlines and even made him the subject of a witty meme by his KXIP coach, Wasim Jaffer. Neesham was let go by the Punjab side ahead of the IPL 2021 auction and was brought by the Mumbai Indians team for 2021.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

List of players bought: Adam Milne (â‚¹3.20 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (â‚¹5.00 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.40 crore), Jimmy Neesham (â‚¹0.50 crore), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹0.20 crore), Marco Jansen (â‚¹0.20 crore), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹0.20 crore)

List of players released: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh

Image Credits: AP