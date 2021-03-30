Jimmy Neesham Wins Ultimate Troll Battle On Social Media Vs Glenn Maxwell Before IPL 2021

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham never fails to amuse fans with his wicked sense of humour. Time and again, the southpaw is seen involved in hilarious banters on social media. Neesham was it once again as he was engaged in a hysterical banter on Twitter with former IPL teammate Glenn Maxwell which left the cricketing community in splits. However, this time around it was the Australian who started the badinage but Neesham had the last laugh.

IPL 2021: Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell engage in hilarious banter on Twitter

The rib-tickling conversation started when a fan asked Neesham about his plans to join the Mumbai Indians training camp for IPL 2021 which is slated to commence from April 9 in Chennai. As always, the New Zealander camp up with a reply of his own as he wrote, "I’m coming but I’m stuck behind this bloody cargo ship". The left-hander was referring to the Suez Canal incident in which a giant container ship got stuck diagonally in the maritime passageway.

While the witty comment was being lauded by fans, Maxwell decided to respond to Neesham's tweet by taking a cheeky jibe at him. Referring to the over where he smashed Neesham for 28 runs (4, 6, 4, 4, 4 and 6) during the recent T20I series between New Zealand and Australia, Maxwell wrote, "Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46" which left the fans in stitches.

Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46 ðŸ˜‰ https://t.co/kA6CkNT2l8 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) March 29, 2021

Neesham wasn't going to let Maxwell get away after roasting him. The Mumbai Indians' latest recruit had the last laugh as he reminded Maxwell about the winner of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia which the Kiwis won 3-2. Trolling the RCB star, Neesham shared the picture of the New Zealand team posing with the trophy and wrote, "Haha nah you get used to lifting stuff after a while."

Haha nah you get used to lifting stuff after a while ðŸ˜‰ https://t.co/bTlzpwIpqT pic.twitter.com/fOO0YmoP87 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 29, 2021

Notably, the two played together for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020 where they became close friends and developed a great camaraderie. After the end of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia, both players exchanged their jerseys post which Neesham hilariously wrote 4, 6, 4, 4, 4, 6 on the jersey. The two players were released by the Punjab-based franchise ahead of IPL 2021 auction.

While Neesham was bought by the Mumbai Indians team 2021, Maxwell found a new team in the form of the RCB team 2021. The two players could well play against each other once again, but in the IPL 2021 opening match. The Mumbai Indians team 2021 will take on the RCB team 2021 on April 9 in Chennai.

Glenn Maxwell IPL salary

The IPL 2021 auction saw Glenn Maxwell finding a suitor in the IPL auction despite having a poor IPL 2020 season. Signed by RCBm, the Glenn Maxwell IPL salary is a whopping â‚¹14.25 crore. The all-rounder will look to justify the faith shown in him by the RCB by putting in impressive performances and helping the franchise lift their maiden IPL trophy.

