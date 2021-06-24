Jimmy Neesham's Comical Reaction To WTC 2021 Final Mace Makes Netizens Explode

The New Zealand cricket team scripted history at Southampton on Wednesday by clinching the inaugural World Test Championship Final against an in-form Indian side. After two heartbreaking losses in the previous two editions of the 50-over World Cup, the Kiwis finally crossed the line this time around to lay their hands on the coveted ICC World Test Championship mace. Jimmy Neesham, a regular in the Blackcaps white-ball teams, left fans in splits with his hilarious take on his country's emphatic victory in the India vs New Zealand Final.

Jimmy Neesham has a humorous take on NZ winning the WTC Final

Kane Williamson and co. played an exceptional level of cricket to trump the spirited Indian lineup in the ultimate clash of the competition. Despite the frequent rain interruptions in the Test, the Kiwis held their composure to register a momentous win at the Rose Bowl on the reserve day. While the players were ecstatic after registering a spectacular 8-wicket victory, Jimmy Neesham had an interesting question regarding the Test Championship mace.

The dynamic all-rounder has garnered immense popularity for his witty social media posts and his reaction to New Zealand's win also grabbed a lot of attention. Taking to his Twitter handle, the left-hander highlighted a problem he has with the ICC World Test Championship mace. While it is a common practice in cricket where teams drink from the championship trophies after championship wins, Neesham indicated that the same not possible when it comes to the mace.

I only really have one problem with the World Test Championship and that’s how the hell are you meant to drink out of a mace??? — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 23, 2021

WTC Final winner: India vs New Zealand Final result

The battle of one-upmanship between India and New Zealand resumed on the reserve day. The Kane Williamson-led side ultimately won the encounter by 8 wickets to become the first-ever WTC Final winner. Kyle Jamieson was awarded as the player of the match for picking 9 wickets in the all-important fixture. Along with Kyle Jamieson, the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult also bowled their hearts out in India's second innings to bundle them out for a paltry score of 170.

The Blackcaps comfortably chased down the target of 139 to go over India in the WTC Final. While the run-chase did get trickier after Indian bowlers dismissed the Kiwi openers early. Howeover, New Zealand veterans Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor orchestrated a stunning 96-run partnership to guide their team home. Williamson and Taylor remained unbeaten on 52 and 47 respectively, whereas India's R Ashwin claimed two wickets in the final innings.

Image source: ICC Twitter / Jimmy Neesham Instagram