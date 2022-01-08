'Jitna Uchalna Hai Uchal Lo': Bumrah Sends Fiery Warning To South Africa Ahead Of 3rd Test

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah was seen losing his cool towards the end of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test as things got heated up between the two sides as South Africa raced towards victory. The player looked pissed at some of the South African player's antics and was heard saying that, let them celebrate this win, there is still a game left, I will give them a benefitting reply.

“Abhi toh bohot uchhal rahe hain, jitna uchhalna hai uchhal lo. Ek test match baaki hai abhi. Batata hun Cape Town mein inko. Jisko sunna hai sun lo. (Let them enjoy their moment for now. Another match is left. I will show them in Cape Town),” Jasprit Bumrah was heard saying on the stumps mic. This incident happened when Temba Bavuma’s shot injured Hanuma Vihari on his hand.

India vs South Africa: India missed Mohammed Siraj, feels Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir felt that India had a good chance in the game but the absence of Mohammed Sirajwas felt "There is no doubt that India missed Mohammed Siraj in this Test match. The fourth pace bowler's absence was definitely felt. If Siraj had been hundred percent, you could have rotated your two main bowlers much better." he said on Star Sports.

He further added that the wet outfield meant R Ashwin couldn't get anything off the surface and India was trying to pick eight wickets using three bowlers. "You knew once the ball gets wet Ashwin will not get too much purchase. So you were literally playing with three bowlers. When you expect three bowlers to take eight wickets, it is always difficult because you cannot afford an off day of any of the bowlers.", he added.

He also said that there was a huge difference between the bowling of the two sides and that the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah aren't used to bowling short balls "It is not the natural delivery of Shami and Bumrah. Their natural delivery is to pitch the ball up. If you see Rabada or Marco Jansen, their length is back of the length. That was also a huge difference in the two teams' bowling.", he further stated.

The IND vs SA 3rd Test will begin on the 11th of January and India will be hoping Hanuma Vihari.