JJB Vs RBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Janjua Brescia CC (JJB) will take on Rome Bangla Cricket Club (RBCC) in ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 4 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JJB vs RBCC match prediction, JJB vs RBCC Dream11 team and probable JJB vs RBCC playing 11. ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

JJB vs RBCC live: JJB vs RBCC Dream11 prediction and preview

JJB are currently top of the points table in Group A having won all their matches so far in the tournament. They will be favourites to not only reach the final but also win the trophy. On the other hand, RBCC are just outside the semifinal spots and will be looking for a win to keep themselves in contention. With two points at stake, the match is expected to be a cracking contest.

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for JJB vs RBCC Dream11 team

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for JJB vs RBCC Dream11: JJB squad

Rehman Abdul, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for JJB vs RBCC Dream11: RBCC squad

Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 prediction: JJB vs RBCC Dream11 top picks

H Ahmed

Z Ali

M Yaseen

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 team

JJB vs RBCC match prediction

As per our JJB vs RBCC match prediction, JBB are favourites to win the match.

Note: The JJB vs RBCC Dream11 prediction, JJB vs RBCC top picks and JJB vs RBCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JJB vs RBCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: FanCode