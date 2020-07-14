JKP Vs HSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Jonkoping CA will face Hisingen CC in the fourth and final match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 14 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction, JKP vs HSG Dream11 team and JKP vs HSG Dream11 top picks.

JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction: JKP vs HSG Dream11 team

JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction: JKP vs HSG Dream11 team: JKP squad

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustaafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction: JKP vs HSG Dream11 team: HSG squad

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

JKP vs HSG Dream11 top picks

A Jain

M Qasim

M Saleem

JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction: JKP vs HSG playing XI

JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction: JKP vs HSG probable playing XI: JKP

B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction: JKP vs HSG probable playing XI: HSG

G Aggarwal, M Saleem, A Nag, S Mathisekeran, J Selvaraj, U Ahmed, A Jain, C Kilari, P Kumar, B Konka and M Dhir

JKP vs HSG Dream11 team

JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction

As per our JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction, JKP will be the favourites to win this match.

Note: The JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction, JKP vs HSG Dream11 top picks and JKP vs HSG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JKP vs HSG Dream11 prediction and JKP vs HSG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

