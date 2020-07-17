JKP Vs WZC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Jonkoping ( JKP ) will take on Watan Zalmi (WZC )in the second semi-final match of the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Friday, July 17 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, JKP vs WZC Dream11 team and JKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks.

JKP vs WZC match preview

Jonkoping had a great tournament going unbeaten with four wins and ten points to their credit, while Watan Zalmi won three out of their six matches. While JKP will look to continue their unbeaten run, WZC will be looking to put up a fight against their stronger opponent. One can expect the match to be a hard-fought contest.

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team: JKP

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team: WZC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

JKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks

Here's our JKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks for the JKP vs WZC Dream11 game -

N Batcha, R Khan, M Ismail

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team playing XI

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team playing XI: JKP

B Munir, T Basha, N Batcha, M Qasim, M Zabhiullah, N Jan, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, B Patel and S Shirzad

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team playing XI: WZC

M Sadek Robel, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, M Askari, S Shirzad, W Safi, I Khan, N Mohammad, T Khan, F Omair Zafar, S Zia

JKP vs WZC Dream11 team

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction

As per our JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, JKP are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, JKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks and JKP vs WZC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)