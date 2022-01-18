'Job Will Be To Build On That': KL Rahul On Leading Virat Kohli For First Time In ODIs

Ever since Virat Kohli was stripped off Team India's ODI captaincy last month, several changes in the leadership have taken place on the side. With Rohit Sharma sidelined for the upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series, KL Rahul is named captain, with Jasprit Bumrah set to serve as his deputy.

Ahead of the three-match IND vs SA ODI series that commences on January 19, Rahul discussed his additional responsibilities as captain and how does it feel to captain Kohli for the first time.

KL Rahul explains how does it feel to captain Virat Kohli

While speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, KL Rahul said, "India have done phenomenal things under him. He has already set a standard for us. The job will be to build on that."

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 📸 📸



— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2022

When asked how he will lead as captain, the 29-year old replied, "I stay balanced and take one game at a time. There were a lot of learnings from the 2nd Test. Hopefully, I can take lessons from MS and Virat and keep improving along my journey. I don't really set targets. I just take one game at a time. The two great captains have shown us the way. We did exceptional things under Virat. It will be important for us to build on that."

Rahul comments on playing selection India vs South Africa series

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, KL Rahul also discussed the selection dilemma while deciding the playing 11 because of the outstanding squad depth. When speaking about the spinning combination, the 29-year old said, "Every venue is different. The Boland Park pitch will have some assistance for spinners. Ashwin is coming back. Chahal has been doing well. In the first two games, they will be important for us."

@Jaspritbumrah93 lauds @imVkohli for his contribution as #TeamIndia captain. — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2022

With Rohit Sharma not playing the India vs South Africa ODI series, the major concern that needs to be addressed is who will open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan. In response to the question, Rahul said, "I have batted at different positions in the last 14-15 months. But with Rohit not there, I will be opening."

India ODI Squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.