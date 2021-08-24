Joe Root & Co. To Wear Anti-discrimination T-shirts Ahead Of England Vs India 3rd Test

As England prepare to face India in the Headingley Test, Joe Root has come out in support of his former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq who was recently in news for accusing Yorkshire of institutional racism. The former Yorkshire captain (Rafiq) had recently called on Yorkshire’s chief executive and director of cricket to resign or be sacked after accusing the county of “fudging” a public apology at the end of a 10-month investigation into their former player’s allegations of racism.

Joe Root on Azeem Rafiq racism row

According to Espncricinfo, Yorkshire had issued a "profound apology" to Rafiq after acknowledging that several of his allegations were upheld and admitting he was the "victim of inappropriate behaviour". They also accepted the report found they had failed to implement their own policies and procedures. However, England skipper Joe Root had said that it has been difficult for him to see his former teammate in pain and has called for the sport to be made more inclusive.

He said, "As a former team-mate and friend, it's hard to see Azeem hurting as he is. More than anything, it just shows that there is a lot of work we have to do in the game. It's a societal issue in my opinion. We have seen it in other sports; we have seen it in other areas. As a sport, we have got to keep trying to find ways of making sure this isn't a conversation that keeps happening. We have got to find ways of creating more opportunities, making our game more diverse and educating better.

He further added "I don't think that just comes from players and administrators: it's from everyone in the game. There has got to be a want and a will to do that. It is something we have to prioritise as a sport and make sure this isn't something that happens again further down the line."

Joe Root also confirmed that the England team would wear anti-discrimination t-shirts and observe a "moment of unity" ahead of the England vs India Headingley Test. He said, "I think it is really important we have the moment of unity. We have to keep showing the sport is for everyone and that we are desperate to make everyone feel welcome to it. It's such a brilliant sport and should be open to everyone.

IND vs ENG Headingley Test

The third of the five Tests between India and England will be played at Headingley in Leeds and will start at 3:30 PM on August 25. Team India are currently 1-0 up in the Test match series having won the 2nd test match at Lord's by a huge margin of 151 runs.