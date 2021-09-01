'Joe Root At Peak Of His Batting Prowess; Has No Real Weakness', Claims Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik hailed Joe Root and opined that the English skipper is currently the best batsman in the world and that he has no real weakness. Joe Root has been head and shoulders above the rest, as the player reclaimed the top spot in ICC Test rankings after six years.

The England batsman has scored six centuries in 2021, including three in the ongoing test match series against India. "If you look at it tactically, there are not many errors Root is making. He is at the peak of his batting prowess and there is no technical vulnerability per se. There may be certain phases where he could have played better but there are no areas where you can say 'bowl there at him" Dinesh Karthik said. Joe Root has scored 507 runs and is the highest run-scorer of the series, far ahead of 2nd placed KL Rahul who has scored 252.

'Joe Root is adaptable; knows his scoring areas well'

Dinesh Karthik further added that Joe Root plays well no matter what the conditions are, he can play the spin, he can play on the tough pitch, where there is a bounce or anywhere else. "He is the best batsman in the world in terms of the way he is batting right now - he doesn't even leave many balls. England is probably the toughest place to bat and a lot of players focus on leaving the ball, but he is playing at most of the balls which others are leaving. It shows that he is confident, knows his scoring areas and sticks to them. He is an all-around player, he plays spin well as we saw in the winter in Sri Lanka and India. And the pace at which he plays? Phenomenal." he added.

Dinesh Karthik highlights why now is the time for India to bring in R. Ashwin

Dinesh Karthik pointed out that R.Ashwin has a good record against the left-handers, something that will come in handy for Virat Kohli "England have two left-handers in their top three and three in the top seven. The off-spinner's record against lefties is second to none, and he is more than handy against the right-handers, who he tests with the knuckleball and the floater that he has mastered through hours of diligent practice away from the harsh spotlight of the international game. Dinesh Karthik wrote his column for the Telegraph.

Image credits: DK00019 Instagram/AP