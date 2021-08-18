Joe Root Attains 2nd Spot In Test Batting Rankings, KL Rahul & Mohammed Siraj Gain Big

England skipper Joe Root has risen two places up in the ICC men's Test player rankings for batting after a superb effort of an unbeaten 180 runs in the second Test match against India at Lord's. Root is now only 8 points behind top-ranked Kane Williamson, who has a rating of 901 points. Root had surpassed his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to grab fourth place in the rankings before the start of the second Test match on Friday, thanks to his half-century and century in the first match of the series at Trent Bridge.

Indian opener KL Rahul also gained in the latest rankings update as he moved 19 places up to attain the 37th spot. The Indian batsman's career-best ranking had come in 2017 when he reached the eighth position in Tests. Rahul gained big in the latest update because of his 129-run stand in the first innings at Lord's. Rahul helped his team reach a respectable total despite losing the toss and coming out to bat under overcast conditions. Rahul was adjudged the player of the match after India beat England by a whopping 151 runs in the second match.

Mohammed Siraj gains big

England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have gained in the latest update, while India quick Mohammed Siraj has also benefited. With his five-wicket haul in the first innings at Lord's, Anderson has moved up to sixth place in the rankings. With their fantastic performance in the Lord's Test, Wood and Siraj have risen to 37th and 38th ranks, respectively. Wood gained five slots to reach the 37th position, while Siraj gained 18 places, courtesy of his 8 wickets at Lord's.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has also gained in the latest update as his batting performance against West Indies in the first Test saw him move two places up to the eighth position. Babar scored 30 and 55 in the first Test, which Pakistan lost to West Indies by 1 wicket. West Indies players also saw some improvement in their rankings after the Test against Pakistan. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, all-rounder Jason Holder, and Jermaine Blackwood have moved to 45th, 43rd, and 35th positions respectively.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (18th), Jayden Seales (58th), Jason Holder (9th), Faheem Ashraf (71st), and Kemar Roach (11th) gained among the bowlers after the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan.

Image: PTI/AP/ICC

