Joe Root Becomes England's Most Successful Test Captain, Says 'Living My Boyhood Dream'

After a crushing loss to India at Lord's, the England team were desperate to make a comeback and keep themselves alive in the five-match series. The home team managed to bounce back in style by beating the visitors by an innings in the England vs India 3rd Test. Joe Root led England beat India by 76 runs with Ollie Robinson being the chief destructor with the ball picking up 5 wickets in the second innings. The win in the 3rd Test also saw Joe Root.

England vs India: Joe Root breaks Michael Vaughan's record

If beating India wasn't enough, Joe Root also became England's most successful Test captain by winning the 3rd Test. The win at Headingley helped Root surpass the likes of Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook in terms of the most number of wins an England Test captain. Speaking about Joe Root Captaincy Record, England's Test skipper now has 27 Test wins under his belt. Vaughan had won 26 matches while Cook and Strauss had won matches 24 occasions while leading England. Former captain Peter May stands next 20 Test wins for England.

Following the win at Headingley, Joe Root not only spoke about his team performance but also about his boyhood dream. He said, “As I mentioned before the game, I’m living my boyhood dream of captaining England. It’s something that I dreamt of doing from being really small. I couldn’t be more proud to have gone past Vaughan but you don’t do that on your own as a captain, it’s down to the group of players and the coaching staff as well.”

Joe Root praises Ollie Robinson after match winning the Headingley Test

The England bowlers made full use of the pitch condition to bowl out India twice and after James Anderson performance in the first innings, it was Ollie Robinson who delivered with the ball in the second innings. He said, "The Test matches he's played, he's had big influences on all of them. He's been around the squad for a little while and we've known how skilful he is. It was almost a question of whether he'd be able to back it up in his third spell with the ball a little older. And he's shown huge skill in being able to do that time and time again with big workloads under his belt. He's shown what he is capable of doing and long may that continue,"