Joe Root Begins Mind Games With Both Virat Kohli And Kane Williamson; Here Is How

The England cricket team is scheduled to feature in a number of important matches in the coming months. While the English side faced a setback with their embarrassing loss to India in their four-match series, they have otherwise showcased a dominant brand of cricket. Test captain Joe Root has been a crucial contributor and has played a significant role in the team's recent success. The right-hander, who is the most prolific run-scorer in the longer format this year has hinted that his best is still yet to come. The batting sensation is hoping to make an impression in the next Tests against New Zealand and India.

England's Test captain Joe Root begins mind games ahead of cricket season

Considered as one of the most potent batsmen of the modern era, Joe Root has managed to impress cricket fans as well as experts with his exemplary batsmanship in red-ball matches. While the player has been in spectacular form in 2021, where he has managed to accumulate over 1000 first-class runs already, he feels that he can better his performances in the coming games. In his conversation with Daily Mail, suggested that he wants to score big hundreds that could help his national side win more Test series.

England's prominent batsman revealed that he has been working hard on various aspects of his game including mental as well as technical areas. He is hopeful of having a bumper year as he feels that he is in more control now as he has been able to play the ball much later. Root acknowledged the fact that the team is going to play under different conditions this summer, where they will be involved in a number of high-profile matches. However, he seems to be upbeat ahead of the season and is confident of taking his game a notch above. It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will respond to Root's latest claims.

Joe Root's upcoming assignments as the England captain

The England team will next be seen in action in a two-match Test series against New Zealand starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston. They will then lock horns against the in-form India in a five-match Test series at home. The 1st Test match of the India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to be played on August 4 at Nottingham.

Virat Kohli vs Joe Root in Test matches

The Indian captain Virat Kohli has featured in 91 Test matches so far in his career, where he has amassed 7490 at a stunning average of 52.4. The champion cricketer has 27 centuries and 25 half-centuries to his name in the format. Joe Root on the other hand has appeared in 103 Tests. The 30-year-old has 8617 runs to his name with 20 tons and 49 fifties. When it comes to the Virat Kohli vs Joe Root captaincy record, Kohli has won 36 out of 60 Tests, which is the most by an Indian captain. Under Root's captaincy, England have managed to register victories on 26 occasions in 50 matches.

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final 2021

The Virat Kohli and co. have been in stunning form in red-ball cricket and their dominant performers against Australia and England are a testament to the same. They face a stiff challenge as they lock horns with the spirited Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final next month. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. Here is India's squad for WTC Final 2021 -

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

