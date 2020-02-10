Joe Root Blames IPL For Jofra Archer's Spat Of Injuries, Advises Pacer To Skip Tournament

Team England's lethal pace bowler Jofra Archer has been making an impact ever since making his debut for the Three Lions. In his short career, he has helped them lift the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at home for the first time ever. He is also known for his exploits in T20 cricket and has played in exciting leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL) and Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, the pacer suffered a shoulder injury and according to England Test captain Joe Root, his spells in the Big Bash and India Premier Leagues have contributed to his injury.

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer injury

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to an elbow injury he sustained earlier during the Test series against South Africa. Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow on Wednesday in the UK, which confirmed a low-grade stress fracture. The right-arm fast bowler plays for Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich Indian competition.

IPL 2020: Joe Root on Jofra Archer injury

According to a report by a leading cricket website, Joe Root has denied all suggestions that Jofra Archer has over bowled since making his international debut in May 2019. Root has said that Archer's spells in the Big Bash and Indian Premier Leagues are contributory factors leading to injury. He said that he wouldn't say he's been over bowled looking at the amount of cricket Archer played before he played for England.

Root also said that it will be good for Archer to have a mental break, get some time away from the game and get refreshed. Joe Root also spoke about managing the pacer's workload efficiently after his return from injury. With the T20 World Cup knocking at the door, his availability for the shortest format might be considered a priority.

IPL 2020: Joe Root opted out of IPL auction

Earlier Joe Root had made himself unavailable for the IPL 2020 auction. Although Root had expressed his desire to play in the cash-rich tournament since long, his call clearly indicated a shift in his priorities towards managing his workload, building the Test team as well as aiming to excel in England's The Hundred competition in 2020.