Joe Root Breaks Silence On 'unhealthy' England Captaincy: 'It Was Not Fair On My Family'

England captain Joe Root has revealed that his relationship with captaincy had deteriorated in recent months and was affecting his personal health. On Sunday, Root became the 14th player in Test cricket history to reach 10,000 runs, and only the second Englishman to do it after Sir Alastair Cook.

When asked about his time as captain, Root admitted that the team's performance had begun to affect him on a personal level, and that he was thinking about it even at home. Root stated that it was not fair to his family or to him, which is why he decided to resign from the position.

The former England captain went on to say that he was motivated to turn the team around, but that he had realised during his time at home that a fresh approach was required. Root said that he's looking forward to doing it now that Ben Stokes is captain, and that he'll do everything he can to help England become the force it should and can be in the longest format of the game.

"It had become a very unhealthy relationship to be honest, the captaincy and me. It started to really take a bad toll on my own personal health. I couldn't leave it at the ground anymore, it was coming home. It wasn't fair on my family, on people close to me and it wasn't fair on myself either. I had thrown everything at it and I was determined to help turn this team around but I realised over that time at home that it would have to be in a different way," Root said after the game on Sunday.

"I'm very excited to do that now and to do everything I can to help Ben [Stokes] really turn this team around and make this team the force it should and can be. I'm proud of the way I did the role. I'll do anything I can to help England win Test matches and be a side people enjoy watching and can be proud of," he added.

Root reaches 10,000 runs in style

Root reached the 10,000-run milestone in style, scoring an unbeaten 115 runs in the final innings of the first Test match to help England overcome New Zealand. As a result of Root's masterclass, England won the game by 5 wickets.

England started the match by dismissing New Zealand for a low total of 132 runs in their first innings. In the second innings, the Kiwis fought back and bowled England out for 141 runs. New Zealand then produced 285 runs in the third innings, thanks to 108 and 96 runs from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, respectively.

The hosts responded by chasing down the score in 78.5 overs, thanks to Root's stunning century. Ben Stokes chipped in with 54 runs off 110 balls.

Image: ecb.co.uk