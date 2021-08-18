Joe Root Climbs To 2nd Position On Test Rankings, Virat Kohli Remains At Fifth

England captain Joe Root has surged to the second spot in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings following his stellar performance in the ongoing Test series against India. While Joe Root's team may have suffered 151 runs defeat, the England skipper has made strides in ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings and edging closer to the top-ranked batter Kane Williamson. The ICC released the latest rankings on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Test series against India, Root was placed fifth in ICC player rankings. However, the England skipper overtook Team India skipper Virat Kohli in ICC Test rankings following the completion of the first match. Second England vs India Test performance helped Root climb another two slots to the second position. Currently, Root is on 893 rating points, only eight less than New Zealand skipper Williamson. Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat sees him stay in the fifth spot in the latest ranking.

KL Rahul is another batter to gain position in the ICC player ranking after helping India to a 151-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. The 29-year-old opener, whose career-best is the eighth position in November 2017, has gained 19 slots to reach 37th place with a knock of 129 in the first innings. Pakistan captain Babar Azam moves up two slots to eighth position among batters after scoring 30 and 55 against West Indies in the first Test.

ICC rankings for bowlers

Following the Lord’s Test completion, James Anderson has gained one spot and is sixth after a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while other England pace bowlers Mark Wood and India’s Mohammad Siraj have made significant gains to reach 37th and 38thpositions, respectively. In the match, wood has gained five slots with five wickets, while Siraj’s four wickets in each innings see him gain 18 places. Jasprit Bumrah lost one spot and is currently 10th on the list of Test bowlers. For Pakistan, left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has gained four slots to reach 18th position after taking four wickets in each innings.

Image Credit: BCCI/ England Cricket/ Twitter