Joe Root Displays Hidden Talent After His Bat Stands On Its Own Non-striker's End; WATCH

England batsman Joe Root led his team to victory with a stylish century in the first Test match against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday. Root became the 14th cricketer in the longest format to surpass 10,000 runs, and only the second Englishman to do so after Sir Alastair Cook. Meanwhile, a video of Root is going viral on social media where the former England captain's bat can be seen levitating in the air.

Root can be seen in the video standing at the non-striker's end with his bat holding on its own without any help from the player. As a result of the incident, people on social media are jokingly calling Root a magician. "I knew @root66 was talented but not as magic as this……. What is this sorcery?" a Twitter user wrote as he shared the video of the incident where Root's bat was seen holding up on its own without any support from the batter.

I knew @root66 was talented but not as magic as this……. What is this sorcery? @SkyCricket #ENGvNZ 🏏 pic.twitter.com/yXdhlb1VcF — Ben Joseph (@Ben_Howitt) June 5, 2022

Root created history on Sunday as he became the 14th player in the history of Test cricket to score more than 10,000 runs. He reached the milestone in the 218th innings thus becoming the fastest English player to score 10,000 Test runs. Root scored an unbeaten 115 runs in the final innings of the first Test to help England win the match by 5 wickets. England was chasing a target of 277 runs when Root came in and displayed his class yet again.

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. The Kiwis were bowled out for 132 runs in the first innings with Colin de Grandhomme finishing as the top-scorer for the side with 42 off 50 balls. James Anderson picked four wickets in his first match back for England. Debutant Matthew Potts also scalped four wickets to his name. Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad both picked one wicket each.

New Zealand made a strong comeback in the second innings to bowl England out for just 141 runs. Apart from Alex Lees (25), Zak Crawley (43), and Joe Root (11), none of the other batters was able to cross the double-digit mark. Tim Southee picked four wickets, while Trent Boult scalped three wickets. Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme picked two and one wickets, respectively.

New Zealand scored 285 runs in the second innings courtesy of a century from Daryl Mitchell, who scored 108 runs off 203 balls. Tom Blundell scored 96 off 198 balls to help New Zealand reach the massive total in the third innings of the game. Root scored a century for England to help chase down the total with ease. Ben Stokes also contributed with an impressive half-century in his first Test as captain. Root was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter