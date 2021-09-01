Joe Root Drops Hint On Jos Buttler's Test Career After Wicket Keeper Skips Oval Test

The upcoming England vs India Oval Test will see the home team likely to bring in some changes to their winning combination following Chris Silverwood's announcement of the 15-member squad. Chris Woakes will be seen making his return as he missed out on the first three-Tests after suffering a heel injury from falling down some stairs. Apart from the return of Chris Woakes, star wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has not been included for the Oval Test due to 'the impending birth of his second child'. England skipper Joe Root has hinted that the wicketkeeper batsman's career in red-ball format tis still not finished.

Joe Root speaks on Jos Buttler Test Career

With Buttler missing the fourth Test Jonny Bairstow will be donning the wicketkeeper gloves. Earlier Buttler had also expressed reservations about going on the Ashes tour due to COVID-19 protocols in the country. While speaking to The Times Buttler said, "One of the challenges is working out where the line is where you say I can't do that. I've sacrificed a lot for cricket and my wife and family have sacrificed a lot. You have to be open to saying no. It would be incredibly disappointing if some players feel like they can't do it, but we're in a world at the moment where that is a possibility."

According to an Espncricinfo report Buttler's future could be entirely in the white-ball game but Joe Root feels that he has a lot to offer in the red-ball format. Speaking to media about Jos Buttler Test Career Joe Root said, "I don't see this being the end of Jos' Test career at all. I see someone that is desperate to perform well in the Test arena. I think he loves the Test game and he's a big part of our team. As far as I'm concerned I hope it's a really memorable week for him and it will be great whenever he is available to play again.

He further said, "It's really important that we respect that to be able to be at the birth is really special. Hopefully, everything goes well and on the back of it we can have a conversation and we will see [whether he is available for Old Trafford]. It's a very exciting time for him and hopefully, it's very special".

England's squad for the fourth Test against India

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood