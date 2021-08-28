Joe Root Lauds Bowlers As Win Vs India Makes Him The Most Successful English Test Captain

England skipper Joe Root emphasized that the clinical style of England’s victory in the third Test against India was the most gratifying part of their performance. England beat India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test match at Headingley, Leeds, on Saturday, levelling the series 1-1.

The series is now pretty much in the balance with two matches still remaining. England will be confident going into the fourth match at The Oval next week after their emphatic victory in Leeds. Root was effusive in his appreciation for his bowlers' performance on the first day when Virat Kohli's India were bowled out for 78. He labelled the team's display as clinical and fantastic.

"It was a fantastic and clinical performance from the bowlers. The two big lads put loads of pressure with three maidens, and we had a really good opportunity to take wickets and we took them ruthlessly,” said Joe Root in the post-match presentation.

England's triumph came quickly on the fourth day, with Ollie Robinson's second five-wicket haul in four Tests being the highlight. Root stated that Robinson has settled in quickly on the international stage.

"The Test matches he's played, he's had big influences on all of them. He's been around the squad for a little while and we've known how skilful he is. It was almost a question of whether he'd be able to back it up in his third spell with the ball a little older. And he's shown huge skill in being able to do that time and time again with big workloads under his belt. He's shown what he is capable of doing and long may that continue," added Root.

Joe Root labels James Anderson as G.O.A.T

Joe Root also lauded veteran bowler James Anderson, describing him as "the Greatest of All Time" (G.O.A.T). Anderson has excelled in the series and took four wickets in the Test, three of which came in the opening hour of the first day, giving England the ideal start to the match.

"Anderson churns out performances like that and that's why he's the GOAT of Test cricket. He's very fit and sets an example for the other bowlers," said Joe Root.

Root became England's most prolific Test skipper with this win. He currently has 27 victories from 55 games as captain, surpassing Michael Vaughan.

