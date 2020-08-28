'I’m Not Giving Up': Joe Root Looking To Be In England's Scheme Of Things For T20 WC 2021

Joe Root has said that he is eyeing a spot in the England squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that will be held in India in October-November next year. The seventh edition of the T20 cricket's showpiece event was originally scheduled to be held in Australia later this year (October 18- November 15) but had to be postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Root was a key member of the English side that had finished as the runners-up in the 2016 edition of the tournament that was also held in India as well.

'I’m not giving up': Joe Root

“I’m not giving up on it at all, but I’m quite realistic in terms of where I am within the shake-up of things at the moment. I want England to do well. I want us to go to World Cups and win. If I’m not in the best eleven or the best squad, so be it. I’ll support whoever’s involved all the way through", Root was quoted Yorkshire cricket’s official website. "I know how hard selection is, and if there are better options than me that’s part of international sport. I’m fully aware of that. But I’ll certainly do everything I can with the limited opportunities I will have to force a case,” the English Test skipper added.

Even though the elegant number three batsman is an integral part of England's Test and ODI set up, he is not in the scheme of things when it comes to the shortest format as the 2019 World Cup winner had played his last T20I match against Pakistan in early 2019 i.e. before World Cup 2019.

Root had led England to consecutive home Test series wins against West Indies, and, Pakistan respectively in the previous two months. He will be leading England in a five-match away Test series on Indian soil that is scheduled to be held in early 2021.

READ: IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Chooses His Four Overseas Players In RCB's Playing XI

(Image Courtesy: AP)

