Joe Root, Ollie Pope's Fathers Share Tight Embrace After Sons Hit Majestic Tons Against NZ

England is currently locking horns against New Zealand in the 2nd Test match of the three-match Test series at the Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham. While New Zealand scored 553 runs in the first innings of the match on Day 1 on Saturday, courtesy of centuries by Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, Day 2 of the match witnessed Joe Root and Ollie Pope scoring individual centuries. Meanwhile, a video of Root and Pope’s father embracing each other following the hundreds by their sons is currently taking over the Internet.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by England cricket supporter club, Barmy Army, where Root and Pope’s father can be seen hugging it out in the stands at the Trent Bridge stadium. “Beautiful moment from today. The fathers of Ollie Pope and Joe Root embrace as both their sons reach 100 for England. #ENGvNZ,” Barmy Army wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

Video of Joe Root and Ollie Pope's father

Beautiful moment from today ❤️



The fathers of Ollie Pope and Joe Root embrace as both their sons reach 💯 for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/r2j13MKyjh — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 12, 2022

More about the individual tons by Joe Root and Ollie Pope

Shedding more light on the majestic tons by both English players, they stitched together, a partnership of 187 runs in 249 balls. Ollie Pope scored 145 runs in 239 balls before his dismissal by Trent Boult. He hit a total of 13 fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease.

The match is currently on its third day and Root continues to bat in the middle on the individual score of 163, having faced 200 balls so far. Meanwhile, England currently sits at 473/5 in 114 overs in the second innings of the game. The pitch at the Trent Bridge stadium has proved to be brilliant for the batters as a total of 1026 runs have been scored in the game so far by both teams.

Earlier in the first innings of the match, New Zealand scored 553 runs, as Daryl Mitchell contributed with a knock of 190 runs in 318 balls. He was denied his double century after Matthew Potts dismissed him. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell scored a knock of 106 runs in 198 balls and helped New Zealand reach the massive first innings score.

Image: Instagram/@icc