Joe Root Positive Despite Ashes Debacle; 'very Passionate About Taking Team Forward'

England skipper Joe Root has said that while the entire team is dejected following their Ashes debacle, however, the Three Lions as a team were looking to start afresh and come back strong. The poor performance in Down Under saw the ECB part ways with managing director Ashley Giles, head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant coach Graham Thorpe.

"It's never nice when you see people that you've worked closely with for a long period of time lose their jobs. Clearly, it was a disappointing tour, and we massively underperformed. I think, off the back of it, we have to use this opportunity for a fresh start." Joe Root wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

He further went on to add that he is very passionate about leading the team and that he looks to take this team forward "As Straussy mentioned, a bit of a reset, and a real chance to take things forward. I'm very passionate about trying to take this team forward. I'm very grateful that I've got the opportunity to do that as captain."

The WI vs ENG Test series will be his first challenge and Root admitted that there is a lot of work to be put ahead "I know there's a lot of hard work ahead, and I'm very much looking forward to that challenge. And that starts on this tour first. It's a real opportunity that we've got to take with both hands, make the most of it. It's obviously a very new-looking squad, and it's a real chance for the guys to step up and really take the chances that are presented to them - me included."

WI vs ENG: Three Lions name 16 member squad for Test series against West Indies

England has decided to go with a relatively younger squad with players like James Anderson and Stuart Broad being rested for the tour. The two sides will play each other in three Test matches starting from March 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.