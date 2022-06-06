Joe Root Receives Rousing Welcome At Lord's Pavilion Post Unbeaten Ton Against NZ; Watch

England crushed New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first Test at Lord's to take 1-0 lead in the series. Former Test captain Joe Root smashed his 26th Test century winning the match for the England team with an unbeaten 115 not out in the fourth innings at Lord's. Besides scoring the match-winning knock Joe Root also became only the second Englishman to reach 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

ENG vs NZ 1st Test: Joe Root gets standing ovation inside Lord's Pavillon

After leading England to victory, Joe Root shook hands with New Zealand players and walked back up through the Lord's pavilion to the dressing room. Following the arrival, Root was given a standing ovation from all present and also received hugs from elated teammates, led by new England Test skipper Ben Stokes. Root had to step down from Test captaincy following a series defeat in Australia and West Indies. The first Test against New Zealand marked the beginning of Ben Stokes stint as the new captain.

ENG vs NZ 1st Test match highlights

Chasing a stiff chase of 277 for victory, England resumed on 216 for five, with 61 runs still needed and five wickets in hand. While Joe Root was the key man in the run chase, it was Foakes who deserved huge credit for the way he held up his end. After shutting out the Kiwi attack on the third day, Foakes began to play his strokes scoring boundaries. The Wicketkeeper-batsman smashed two boundaries in the space of three deliveries from the dangerous Kyle Jamieson. Later, with the target falling below 30, he pulled Tim Southee between two fielders for four more.

Root moved into the 90s by hitting Jamieson back down the ground and survived a scare when an under edge missed stumps and also missed Tom Blundell. New Zealand wanted the second new ball to work some magic for them. However, they could not halt England’s score. Root started the 77th over on 98 runs in the innings and 9,998 in his career and hit Southee to mid-wicket for a couple of boundaries to get to his century. After reaching the triple-figure, Root punched the air in joy and pointed his bat to the pavilion as the crowd showed their appreciation. Root then hit Tim Southee for three boundaries in an over and wrapped things up with a shot through mid-wicket.