Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot In Test Rankings After 6 Years; Rohit Sharma Overtakes Kohli

England skipper Joe Root has reclaimed the top spot in ICC Men's Test player rankings for batting after a gap of six long years. Earlier last month, Root had risen two places up to the second position in the men's Test player rankings courtesy of his splendid effort with the bat in the first two Tests against India. Root smashed another century in the third Test match at Headingley, which saw him reach the top of Test batting rankings once again. So far in the series against India, Root has smashed a total of 507 runs at an average of 126.75. With 916 points to his name, Root has overtaken his Kiwi counterpart, Kane Williamson.

Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has surpassed his skipper Virat Kohli to claim the number five spot in the Test batting rankings. Sharma gained one spot to displace Kohli from the number fifth position as he now has 773 points to his name. He moved a spot ahead thanks to his 19 and 59 in the third Test match against England. Kohli is now squeezed between Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the number six position in the Test batting rankings. The Indian captain has seen a significant drop in his rankings, both in Test cricket and the short formats of the game as he hasn't scored enough runs in the last two years.

India's Cheteshwar Pujara has also gained in the rankings as he jumped three positions to take the number 15 spot in the ICC men's batting rankings. England batters Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan have also gained in the latest update by the ICC. While Bairstow has moved five places up to take the number 24th spot, his teammate Malan has moved up to the 88th position. On the other hand, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has slipped to the 12th spot from his career-best 7th in the last update.

India and England will play the fourth Test of their ongoing five-match series, starting September 2, which will give players from both sides an opportunity to make further gains in the ICC Test player rankings. After the end of three games, the series is currently poised at 1-1, including a draw in the first match.

Image: AP/PTI