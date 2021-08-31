England captain Joe Root said that his players would have to continue to be ruthless in their approach when they take on India in the fourth Test at the Oval. "India are a world-class side led by Virat. I expect nothing less than a response. We'd be naive to think otherwise, that's why it's really important we don't get too comfortable, that we don't think we've achieved anything to this point. We've just got ourselves back to level playing. We have to now look to work even harder, and if we find ourselves ahead of the game we get ruthless again and really drive that winning position home,” Joe Root said during the press conference.

The English skipper was also delighted with the return of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to the team. Joe Root added that it was always good to have more options available and to be able to pick the best XI. "The great thing is to have them (Chris Woakes and Mark wood) fit and available after the amount of injuries that we have, it's only a good thing. I think it's really important that we see how everyone pulls up over the course of the next couple of days through the practice sessions, see where everyone's at, have a look at the wicket, take everything into consideration, and then pick the best eleven players that suit the conditions."

'Credit to our Bowlers for managing to keep a world-class player quiet'

Joe Root has credited his bowling unit for managing to keep Virat Kohli quiet through the tournament. The Indian skipper has managed to score only 124 runs in six innings at an average of 24.80. "First and foremost, Virat’s world-class – there’s no doubt. And I think that’s why the credit has to go to our bowlers. They have been able to keep him quiet, to keep a world-class player as quiet as we have is an extremely good effort from the bowling group," The English skipper further went on to add that it would be important to keep him quiet for the remainder of the England vs India series if England are to win comfortably. Till now, we have found ways of getting him out, and we have to keep finding ways of building pressure and keeping him quiet" he added.

The series is currently tied 1-1, after three games. The first game ended in a draw before India won the second test match. In the third test, England came back strong from their defeat to beat India by an innings and 76 runs.

Image credits: @ICC Twitter