Joe Root Steps Down As England Test Captain; 'After Returning From The Caribbean Tour...'

Joe Root on Friday has stepped down as the skipper of the England Test team after five years in charge of the side. After being humiliated in the Ashes series by Australia, Joe Root-led England went on to lose the recent Test series against West Indies 1-0. After being appointed as Sir Alastair Cook's successor in 2017, Root led the side to a number of famous series victories.

Joe Root relinquishes England captaincy

After stepping down as England Test captain, Joe Root issued a statement in which he said, “After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right".





He added "I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket".

Joe Root also spoke about how England's captaincy took a toll on him. He said, "I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game."

-He also thanked England supporters for their support and said "I would also like to thank all the England supporters for their unwavering support. We are lucky to have the best fans in the world, and wherever we play, that positivity is something we always cherish and admire, which is a huge drive for all of us out there".

"I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can," Root concluded.

Joe Root captaincy record

Joe Root holds the record for winning the most number of matches as England Men's Test captain. His 27 victories put him ahead of Michael Vaughan (26), Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss (24 each). He is England’s second highest Test run scorer of all time behind only Cook and scored 14 centuries as Captain. His tally of 5,295 runs as skipper is the highest by any England captain and puts him 5th in the all-time list behind only Graeme Smith, Alan Border, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli.