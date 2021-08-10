Joe Root Thinks Cricket's 'The Hundred' Format Will Work Best If It's Included In Olympics

England Test Captain Joe Root said that he believes that it would be great to have cricket as part of the Olympic games. The ICC has been working to ensure that the game is recognized and is inducted as part of the 2028 Olympics. Speaking to media during the pre-match presser ahead of the second Test against India at Lord's, Joe Root said, "I think it's great. We constantly talk about how we can grow the game. It will be great to see cricket as an Olympic sport."

Joe Root also said that if cricket is part of the 2028 Olympics, then 'The Hundred' would be the perfect format. "The Hundred seems to fit the bill, doesn't it? It will be great to get cricket on that stage and get a reach out to other countries and what an opportunity it would be," he added.

While the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 games will be good for the growth of the game, Joe Root will now keep his focus on the ongoing England vs India test series. Joe Root was the leading run-scorer for his team scoring 64 and 109 respectively. The captain will hope that his teammates help share the workload during the 2nd test.

Bowling two overs from one end is a pretty good idea: Rashid Khan

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan too was in praise of 'The Hundred' and backed the idea of bowling two overs from one end. Speaking to cricket.com.au the player said "Bowling two overs from one end, it is so good as it does not take that much time. It makes it easier as a fielder as well, that you don't keep changing and it's much much quicker."

"That's what I think this 100-ball format is all about, everything happens quickly, it doesn't take so much time. I think if it's in other formats as well, it won't be a bad idea. It’ll help you bowl the overs very quickly and reduce the time. People watching, they love to watch more cricket faster and faster rather than it taking so long. It’s a pretty good idea" he concluded.

Image: Joe Root/Instagram