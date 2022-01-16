Joe Root Wants To Continue As England's Test Captain; 'I'm Right Man To Take Team Forward'

England skipper Joe Root has expressed his desire to continue as team England's Test skipper despite their recent 4-0 drubbing against Australia at the recently concluded Ashes 2021-22. This was Root's second tour to Australia with England losing the previous away Ashes series 4-0 in 2017/18 under Joe Root in charge.

Speaking to the media after yet another defeat, Joe Root said he believes that he is the right person to take the team forward and will want to turn things around but admitted that the decision lies with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"I believe that I am the right man to take this team forward. If that decision is taken out of my hands, so be it. I have an appetite to carry on and turn things around."

"At the minute we are going through a real tough stage as a group of players and the performances haven't been good enough. But I'd love the opportunity to try to turn things around and for us to start putting in performances from an English Test team," he added.

Ashes: We've got an opportunity to really prioritise Test cricket

Joe Root went on to add that the manner of the defeat is really disappointing and that there are things that the team needs to change and that this series result gives them a chance to really prioritise Test cricket and for that, they need to make some adjustments.

"It's disappointing to be beaten as heavily as that. It's a difficult one to take yet again. It's clear and very evident what we need to do to improve, the adjustments that need to be made. There are certain things that definitely need to change. We've got an opportunity to really prioritise Test cricket off the back of this and make a real significant change to the game, prioritise this team. Let's hope that happens in due course. I think there's a lot of things to consider, going from some long-term things to some short-term things."

England are next scheduled to play West Indies in five T20Is and three Tests and all eyes will be on ECB decisions when they announce the squads for the tour.

Image: AP