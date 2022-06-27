Joe Root's Immaculate Reverse Sweep For Six Off Neil Wagner Sends Fans Into A Tizzy; Watch

Joe Root continued his fantastic form in the fourth innings of the England vs New Zealand third Test scoring yet another half-century on Day 4 of the Third Test. England is looking to inflict a clean sweep on New Zealand with 113 runs still left to be chased on the final day. The highlight of Root's innings on Day 4 was his reverse scoop shot of New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner leaving everyone stunned.

England vs New Zealand Test: Joe Root reverse scoops Neil Wagner for six

Joe Root could only manage five runs in the first innings and looked in good knick during the second innings of the final Test. Joe Root's reverse scoop six came in the last ball of the 22nd over. Neil Wagner bowled a full-length delivery just outside off to Joe Root and the former England captain reverse scooped the pacer over the third man for a sensational six. Also, Root and Wagner exchanged friendly smiles after the boundary.

This was not the first time that Joe Root attempted such a type of shot. The right-handed batsman had played the shot even during the second Test of the series in Trent Bridge, where he recorded a first-innings knock of 176 off 211 deliveries. Since the start of 2020, Joe Root has turned himself into a run machine scoring a whopping 2,865 runs in Test cricket at an average of 54.05. The former England skipper also scored 10 hundred so far.

England vs New Zealand Test match highlights

Speaking of England vs New Zealand third Test, the Black Caps in their first innings were bowled out for 329 runs. Daryl Mitchell who has been in smashing form scored his 3rd consecutive century while Tom Blundell scored yet another half-century. England looked in trouble at 55/6 in their first innings with Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes dismissed.

However, the home team made a stunning comeback with Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton playing phenomenal innings. Both batsmen put up a 241-run stand for the seventh wicket as England was able to fight back and put up 360 runs in their first innings. Jonny Bairstow scored 162 runs, while debutant Jamie Overton got out for 97 runs. New Zealand, in their second innings, scored 326 with half-centuries from Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Blundell. Kane Williamson scored 48 runs setting England a target of 296 runs to chase.