Joe Root's Selfless Souvenir Gesture Toward Daryl Mitchell Is Winning Hearts On Internet

England made solid preparation for a one-off Test against India by whitewashing New Zealand in three-match Test series. England vs New Zealand series ended in the home team (England) winning all three matches. England won the last match by 7 wickets with Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root all scoring half-centuries to guide the team to victory. Besides playing a match-winning knock Joe Root won the hearts of the fans with a special gesture towards New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell.

ENG vs NZ Test: Joe Root shares souvenir with Daryl Mitchell

Even though Joe Root fell short of his century by 14 runs he won the hearts of the fans by handing over a stump to Daryl Mitchell as a souvenir gift. A fan shared the video of Joe Root's gesture on the social media handle which has been loved by the fans.

Real gentleman in gentleman's game — Prashant Agrawal (@Prashan33035797) June 27, 2022

This beautiful gesture is icing on the cake on Root's batting 😉 — Shubh (@i_shubhum) June 27, 2022

Absolute class act as ever. You’d never know he’s just given up the captaincy, still wants the very best for the team. Brilliant player, better person. — Sam Baldwin (@sambaldwin1982) June 27, 2022

Speaking about the Third Test, England were asked to chase 296 runs to win the third Test. Despite losing openers early Ollie Pope and Joe Root stitched a 134-run stand which allowed the home team to make comeback. New Zealand tried to make comeback by dismissing Pope early on Day 5 however Jonny Bairstow once again proved to be the difference-maker between both the teams. Bairstow smashed a 30-ball fifty while Root scored an unbeaten 86 runs to take England to a 7-wicket win.

England vs New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell record at par with Sir Don Bradman

Daryl Mitchell, made his way into New Zealand playing XI after Henry Nicholls was declared unfit for the Lord's Test. The all-rounder grabbed the opportunity with both hands to make sure he became undroppable. Speaking of Daryl Mitchell record in the series the all-rounder hit a century in each of the three Tests to finish the series with 538 runs at 107.6 to become New Zealand's player of the series.

The 31-year-old scored 108 runs in the second innings at Lord's. He followed it up with the scores of 190 and 62* in the second Test at Trent Bridge while ending the series with 109 and 56 at Headingley. With a century in each of the three Tests, Mitchell became only the second overseas player to achieve a huge feat and the first in 92 years. The first man to achieve the feat was Sir Don Bradman who had scored a century in each of the first three Tests in England in 1930.