Jofra Archer Back In Groove After Injury, Bowls a Banana Inswinger Against Surrey 2nd XI

England's speedster Jofra Archer is back in his old form after suffering a series of injuries. Jofra Archer recently featured in a match against Surrey 2nd XI for Sussex 2nd XI in the ongoing Second Eleven Championship. Archer announced his comeback when he bowled a fiery banana in-swinger to dismiss the middle-order batsman NMJ Reifer and send him back to the pavilion.

Jofra Archer has been a victim of series of injuries ever since his tour to India. During the England tour of India, Jofra Archer's elbow injury resurfaced while he also suffered a cut on his hand. Following multiple injuries, Archer flew back to England. The multiple injuries also forced Archer to pull out of the now-postponed 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The English pacer last featured in an international fixture during the five-match T20I series against India at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad but had to give the three-match One Day series against the same opponents a miss. However, after surgeries and treatment, the 26-year-old has returned to competitive cricket.

Sussex Cricket Club on Friday took to its Twitter handle and shared the video of Archer's magical in-swinging delivery:

ECB Opens Up On Archer's Availability For NZ And India Series

Following the Jofra Archer injury which ruled him out of the IPL 2021, the 26-year-old pacer had to undergo surgery and complete his rehab in order to make a return towards his full fitness. After training and recovery in rehab, the English all-rounder took to the field for the first time since his injury.

Reports reveal that the medical staff at Sussex were concerned about Archer's fitness and suggesting him to rest for the final day of the Second Eleven Championship match, as Archer did not bowl in the first innings with the regular pace and ease at which he normally does. This could be a big blow to England and Jofra Archer as the England and Wales Cricket Board are conceding that the ace pacer's could miss out atleast on the upcoming series against New Zealand, if not the following one against India.

