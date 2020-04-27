Jofra Archer Finds 'missing' 2019 World Cup Medal After 7 Days Of Searching

England pace ace Jofra Archer finally managed to recover his missing World Cup 2019 medal after a week of digging through his house. The cricketer played a crucial role in England’s victorious World Cup campaign last year. Apart from his success in England cricket, Jofra Archer has also been a widely recognised name among Indian fans through his appearances for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jofra Archer Super Over World Cup 2019 hero re-discovers prize

Earlier, Jofra Archer told BBC Radio 5 that he lost his World Cup 2019 medal and has been searching for it for “over a week”. However, the cricketer found his prize and took to Twitter to post a picture of the same on Sunday, April 26. In the caption, the pacer wrote that he found his medal while he was randomly searching his guest bedroom.

Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EPNC55tN37 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2020

Jofra Archer Super Over World Cup 2019 – a recap

England faced New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 final. While the scores remained level after 100 overs, the affair then shifted to a tie-breaking Super Over. England captain Eoin Morgan handed over the responsibility to a young Jofra Archer, who had made his international debut just a month before the launch of the tournament. With 16 to defend in the over, Archer kept Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham down to 15 as England won the match on a boundaries count.

Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Jofra Archer became one of the 11 cricketers to be retained by Rajasthan Royals for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹7.2 crore ($1 million). The right-arm pacer has been part of the Rajasthan Royals team since IPL 2018.

