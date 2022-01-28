Jofra Archer Gives Health Update On His Return To Matches; Says 'just Trying To Build Up'

Jofra Archer has been an important part of the England bowling unit and since the time he has suffered an injury, the team has lacked a cutting edge the results of which was seen during the recent Ashes series against Australia. While Jofra Archer is slowly recovering from his injury and getting ready for his comeback the question still remain as to when will Archer return to international cricket.

Jofra Archer on his recovery from injury

Following the humiliating loss in the shes series, the England cricket team are currently in West Indies playing the 5-match T20I series followed by the three-match Test series. Jofra Archer who is watching the action from the sidelines said that has swallowed the pill of missing the T20 World Cup and Ashes series but hopes to come back stronger.

Speaking to Dailymail he said, "The hardest two pills I’ve had to swallow were not playing in the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes but other than that everything has been so good since. Within myself I know I am not ready yet but having access to the doctors, the physio and removing the need to go back to England feels like a real plus. I feel like I am stealing time right now".

He further said, " Right now, I can do everything but it’s small steps. I have no idea when I will be playing matches, I am just trying to build up and it’s all about what I can tolerate at any given time. That’s all. I’ve had a few rehabs now and sometimes it can get to a level where you aggravate your hand, and you have to back off a little bit. Then, when you do come back a few days later, it’s able to handle some load through it. I’ve waited long enough so it makes no sense rushing the last bit. I’ve got five months at my disposal, so it will be whenever I’m ready."

About Jofra Archer injury

Last year in August Jofra Archer had suffered an elbow injury which brought an early end to his 2021 season. Archer had elbow surgery in May after pulling out of the Indian Premier League. Archer had an operation on his elbow in May "to remove a bone fragment" and returned to action in July. He felt feeling pain in the same area bowling for Sussex in an English County Championship match.

The scanning of the injury for the second time revealed he had suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture. The injury thus forced him to miss the T20 World Cup, the recent Ashes series and the England-India ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 series.