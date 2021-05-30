Jofra Archer Had Already Predicted Moving Of IPL To UAE 6 Years Ago? Old Tweet Resurfaces

England cricketer Jofra Archer has once again grabbed headlines for one of his old tweets, where the pacer had written about going to Dubai. Rajasthan Royals took to social media to dig up the tweet from 2015 after BCCI announced the moving of the remainder of IPL 2021 to the UAE. Rajasthan Royals reshared Jofra Archer's tweet, saying "You know it, Jof.", suggesting the 26-year-old bowler had already predicted about the shifting of IPL to UAE six years ago. Archer's old Twitter posts have become a source of entertainment for many, especially since the cricketer rose to international fame.

Jofra Archer's tweets have become a phenomenon because netizens always manage to find a link to a situation, event, or an occurrence in the present time, like in this case it connected with BCCI's decision of moving the remainder of the IPL to UAE. Fans believe the most famous prophesies that Archer had made was about the final of ICC 2019 World Cup, which England won after a Super Over. Six years before the final, Archer had tweeted, "16 from 6", which turned out it was the target that England later set for New Zealand to chase down in the super over after the match ended in a draw. England had made 15 runs while batting first in the super over, giving Kiwis a target of 16 runs from 6 balls.

Archer's injury update

Archer was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of an elbow injury and a subsequent finger surgery. The bowler made his much-awaited comeback by featuring in a match against Surrey 2nd XI for Sussex 2nd XI in the ongoing Second XI Championship. The player also participated in the County Championship game against Kent earlier this month, where he impressed everyone with a fiery new-ball spell. However, the talented youngster bowled only five overs in the second innings of the game and complained of a sore elbow, following which he was advised for surgery by ECB doctors.

Archer underwent successful elbow surgery last week and is currently recovering from it. Archer recently said that he doesn't want to rush his comeback and wants to take enough time to ensure he is fully fit before resuming international cricket because he doesn't want to risk missing the upcoming T20 World Cup and Ashes series against Australia. Archer is not expected to return to training until at least July. He will resume cricket only after receiving an all-clear from doctors.

