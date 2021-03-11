Jofra Archer Hits Out At Vaughan's 'annoying' Criticism, Objects To Intense Scrutiny

Hitting back at Michael Vaughan over his critical comments, speedster Jofra Archer said that he was 'annoyed' by the former England skipper's 'opinions'. The English pacer slammed Vaughan's remarks about him 'not being committed' to Test cricket without having had a conversation with him. Archer, who was out of the final Test against India, found his name in Vaughan's criticism of the ECB over the team's rotation policy as Root & Co lost the series by 3-1.

Writing in a column for Daily Mail, Archer said, "Comments like 'he's not committed' or 'he's not good enough' appear as soon as you are not 110 per cent. I find it quite annoying how people read into stuff and form their own opinions. I saw an article from Michael Vaughan in which he said, 'if Jofra doesn't love Test cricket, England needs to find out why.' We've never had a conversation about cricket, so I found it a bit odd. He doesn't know what makes me tick. He doesn't know what's driving me."

'I can get better'

The English speedster minced no words as he made it clear that he was committed to playing all three formats for his country. Archer also opined that he is put under 'intense scrutiny' if he fails to pick four or five wickets, maintaining that he has not played any 'bad game' so far in his career.

Shutting out critiques and trolls, Archer wrote, "Everyone must start somewhere, and I am still relatively new to Test cricket. I am making my way, much the same as the two great bowlers in this England set-up, James Anderson and Stuart Broad once did. And I am happy with a bowling average of 31 so far because I can get better." READ | Vaughan challenges Team India after series win; bets 'best team of this era' title on line

After losing the Test series against India and being kicked out of the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) finale, England will lock horns with India in the T20 series which is set to begin tomorrow. Archer, after missing out on the last Test, is available for the first T20, skipper Eoin Morgan has confirmed. Apart from Archer, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Dawid Malan are a part of the high-profile squad to play against India, with their eyes set on the T20 World Cup, slated to be played later this year in India.

Have the strongest squad: Morgan

With just a day to go for the T20 series, skipper Eoin Morgan has exuded confidence in his team to put up a tough fight against India in away conditions. Setting an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup, Morgan has stated that the team needs to develop and go into the marquee event with as few 'weaknesses' as possible. Morgan's squad will lock horns with Virat Kohli & Co. in the first T20 of the 5-match series on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Reviewing the arsenal in his bag, Morgan remarked that he has the 'strongest squad' available which does not happen often. Speaking of the noise over subcontinent pitches, Morgan said that while he is not expecting the surface to be similar to those used in the Test series, the tourists are expecting 'turning wickets' in Ahmedabad. All the 5 T20s of the series are slated to be held in Ahmedabad due to the COVID-19 restrictions.