Jofra Archer Injury Update: ECB Opens Up On Pacer's Availability For NZ And India Series

England all-rounder Jofra Archer was amongst few of the stars to miss out on featuring in the IPL 2021 due to an elbow injury and a finger injury right before the tournament. However, the World Cup winner was back on the field, making a comeback in the Second Eleven Championship earlier this week. With the English cricketer back to playing the game, here is a look at his chances of being selected for the much-awaited England vs New Zealand 2021 series.

Look who's back 👀



Great to see @JofraArcher bowling in the Sussex sunshine today, alongside @SeanHunt139 and @Delraw09! 😇 pic.twitter.com/brtPmURAP6 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 20, 2021

Jofra Archer IPL 2021

Jofra Archer had missed his Indian Premier League 2021 matches with the Rajasthan Royals due to an injury to his right middle finger. With the IPL suspension seeing the tournament end midway, his IPL franchise will be hoping that the English star would be fit to fire on all cylinders whenever the tournament resumes. The IPL suspension impact will be felt on the New Zealand series as Trent Boult will also be missing out on the England tour.

Jofra Archer injury to rule him out of England vs New Zealand 2021?

Following the Jofra Archer injury which ruled him out of the IPL 2021, the 26-year-old pacer had to undergo surgery and complete his rehab in order to make a return towards his full fitness. After training and recovery in rehab, the English all-rounder took to the field for the first time since his injury. The English all-rounder had not featured in any first-class or international cricket since his outing against India back in March. He was spotted batting for the Sussex 2nd XI in the Second Eleven Championship which will be played between May 4-7 in Brighton. Reports suggest that the England and Wales Cricket Board wanted the 26-year-old all-rounder to some first-class cricket and get his match fitness before selecting him for the upcoming New Zealand series.

However, things have not gone as per the plan as Archer did not come out to bowl in the 2nd innings at all and was not involved during the final day of the match. Reports reveal that the medical staff at Sussex were concerned about Archer's fitness and suggesting him to rest for the final day of the Second Eleven Championship match, as Archer did not bowl in the first innings with the regular pace and ease at which he normally does. This could be a big blow to England and Jofra Archer as the England and Wales Cricket Board are conceding that the ace pacer's could miss out atleast on the upcoming series against New Zealand, if not the following one against India.

England vs New Zealand 2021 series

The much-awaited England vs New Zealand 2021 series will see the Black Caps play two Test matches against the hosts as they prepare for their World Test Championship Final against India in Southampton. The Kiwis will kickstart their tour with a warm-up match before taking on Joe Root's men in the 1st Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London starting on June 2. The second test match will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham between June 10-June 14 and followed up by the World Test Championship Final at Rose Bowl from June 18 to June 22.

