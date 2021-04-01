Jofra Archer Injury Update: RR Reveal Actual Extent Of England Pacer's Absence From IPL

Rajasthan Royals were in a fix after Jofra Archer IPL 2021 stint for the Rajasthan Royals was put in jeopardy. The lanky speedster had pulled out of the recent ODI series against India as he was supposed to undergo surgery after injuring his finger which put a question mark over his participation in IPL 2021. Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.

Jofra Archer IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals to miss franchise's first four matches

Despite the injury to his elbow, Archer had played the Test and T20 series against India but had to pull out of the ODI series with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia in hindsight. Meanwhile, according to the latest Jofra Archer injury update, the Barbadian-born is set to return to India to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming 14th edition of the IPL.

As per a recent report in ESPNCricinfo, Jofra Archer successfully underwent finger surgery on Monday in England and is likely to miss the first four matches of the RR IPL 2021 schedule. The IPL 2008 champions were expecting a specific date from the ECB on Jofra Archer's departure from England but it is now understood that the franchise expects the bowler to be out for at least the first four games.

On Wednesday, the ECB took to Twitter and provided the Jofra Archer injury update. As per the statement released by the ECB, during the operation, a fragment of glass was removed from his middle finger on his right hand and the right-arm pacer will now commence two weeks of rehabilitation. Archer would then be reviewed by a consultant before returning to training. The statement added that further update on the Jofra Archer injury and the effectiveness of his recent injection will be provided once he has returned to bowling.

RR IPL 2021 schedule: Sanju Samson and Co. to take on PBKS in first match

According to the RR IPL schedule, the Sanju Samson-led side are scheduled to open their campaign on April 12, as they take on the revamped Punjab Kings franchise. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fixture will commence from 7:30 PM (IST). The RR team will play their first five matches in Mumbai. They will then move to Delhi for their next five matches, whereas Kolkata and Bangalore will host RR's last four games.

RR squad for IPL 2021

RR players retained: Sanju Samson (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler

RR players bought at IPL 2021 auction: KC Cariappa (â‚¹20 Lacs), Chetan Sakariya (â‚¹1.20 Crore), Chris Morris (â‚¹16.25 Crore). Shivam Dube (â‚¹4.40 Crore), Mustafizur Rahman (â‚¹1 Crore), Liam Livinsgtone (â‚¹75 Lacs), Kuldip Yadav (â‚¹20 Lacs), Akash Singh (â‚¹20 Lacs).

