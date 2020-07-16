Jofra Archer Funny Memes Trend On Twitter After England Pacer Gets Dropped From 2nd Test

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies. An official statement was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) just a few hours prior to the launch of England vs West Indies second Test match on Thursday, July 16. West Indies are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after their thrilling win at Rose Bowl, Southampton on July 12.

Official Statement: Jofra Archer — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 16, 2020

England vs West Indies: Fans mock Jofra Archer for breaching bio-security protocols

The ongoing England vs West Indies Test series is being played under several bio-security measures in wake of the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. Pacer Jofra Archer was left out of the second Test by the team management after he was found “breaching the team’s bio-security protocols”. The cricketer will now undergo five days of isolation and will be twice tested for coronavirus during the period.

After Jofra Archer was announced to be left out of England’s line-up, cricket fans took to the microblogging site to mock the pacer. Some fans are also expecting West Indies pacer Tino Best to give his take on the matter since he has been found engaging in a social media tussle with Jofra Archer on many occasions in the past few weeks. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions about the pacer’s omission news from the England vs West Indies second Test.

Tino Best getting ready to tweet about Jofra Archer breaching bio-security protocols.#ENGvWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WTkUzHfk3C — CricBlog (@cric_blog) July 16, 2020

Maybe it's a unique one being dropped by breaching the biosecurity protocol 😅 😅#jofraarcher#wieng — Harsha Vardhan (@Harshaa7777) July 16, 2020

Yeah he must have went out to meet his best pal @tinobest 😂 ! #ENGvWI — Harshit Agrawal (@agharshit15) July 16, 2020

Being dropped for breach of bio-security measures is most unique of all. #jofraarcher #COVID__19 — मनिष (@whitewolf0_) July 16, 2020

Tino Best after hearing Jofra Archer has been dropped #EngvWI pic.twitter.com/3epRFtOOkw — Adi (@aadee__) July 16, 2020

England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes likely replacements

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad is one of the likely candidates to replace Jofra Archer for the second England vs West Indies Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Meanwhile, fast bowler Chris Woakes, who sat in the dugout during the first Test, can also make a comeback into the playing XI through the upcoming match. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes aside, England’s full-time Test captain Joe Root is set to make a comeback after he opted himself out of the opening contest.

ENG vs WI live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming or scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the live proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The opening day of the England vs West Indies second Test is set to commence at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credit: ICC Twitter