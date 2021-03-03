Jofra Archer Posts Another Cryptic Tweet, Leaves Fans Guessing On Playing Xi For Ahmedabad

England speedster Jofra Archer is one of the leading pacers in the world at the moment. The lanky fast bowler, who is known for his sharp bouncers, has the ability to extract great bounce from any surface in the world. Jofra Archer has consistently been in the news in recent times, not for his bowling but for his tweets. Tweets from the Jofra Archer Twitter account from the past have been going viral since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 because of their strange relevance to ongoing events.

Jofra Archer leaves fans puzzled with latest tweet ahead of final Test vs India

Archer has struck once again as he took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted yet another cryptic tweet. It left fans puzzled about his place in the side for the India vs England 4th Test. The match is set to get underway on March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Clarity over closure — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 2, 2021

The latest tweet from the Jofra Archer Twitter account drew a lot of responses. Several reactions poured in as fans tried to figure out the tweet's meaning and it's relevance to the ongoing events. Here's a look at a few reactions.

So Jofra is not playing next match — ABHiJiTH (@Abhijith_Noir) March 2, 2021

Now I have to wait for a decade to understand and see this happening.. — Soni (@SoniSarfani) March 2, 2021

yeah you are right..Dale steyn has got the clarity about IPL on his closure... — Albither (@albither4u) March 2, 2021

Kehna kya chatey ho. — Shakur surve ۔शकूर सुर्वे شکور سروے۔ (@shakurs86) March 2, 2021

Kings XI Punjab to Glenn Maxwell over his IPL 2020 performance.. — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@unlimitedbanter) March 2, 2021

Iss tweet ka matlab 2025 ko pata chalega. — Ankita (@constant__chaos) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, according to the India vs England schedule, the India vs England 4th Test will commence on March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of the 4th Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). The India vs England 4th Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

Jofra Archer net worth and salary

Many unconfirmed sources cite the Jofra Archer net worth figure to be around $3 million USD (₹22 crore) but these figures cannot be confirmed. This Jofra Archer net worth figure includes his salary and endorsements. According to a report by The Times, Jofra Archer's central contract now earns him over £1 million (₹9.39 crore) a year, as he plays all three formats for the country. SportsProMedia has also declared Archer as the 40th most marketable athlete in the world and cites that the England pacer already endorses international sports giant Adidas. Archer can be seen sporting an Adidas sticker on the bats he uses on field. Archer also sports Adidas apparel off the field.

While Archer already pockets a substantial amount from his ECB contract, the pacer also earns bigs money from Jofra Archer IPL salary. Archer was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 for a yearly fee of ₹7.2 crore. Archer has recently been retained by Rajasthan Royals team 2021 at the same price.

DISCLAIMER: The above Jofra Archer net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

