Jofra Archer Praises Liam Livingstone For His Record Breaking Knock Against Pakistan

Liam Livingstone smashed his way to the fastest T20I century by an English batsman against Pakistan during the 1st T20I match at Tren Bridge on Saturday. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat in just 42 balls in one of the breathtaking knocks. However, his innings wasn't enough to help England chase down Pakistan's target as the host fell short by 31 runs.

Jofra Archer tweet on Liam Livingstone century

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the fifth over, Livingstone took on the Pakistan bowlers and managed to complete his century with the help of six fours and nine sixes. The knock also saw him surpassing his England captain Eoin Morgan’s record of a 21-ball fifty against New Zealand in 2019. Jofra took to Twitter and praised the all-rounder for his knock. Archer is currently recovering from surgery on his right elbow and if the pacer does manage to get fit in time for the India series it will be interesting to see as to whether he will be returning to bowl.

What an innings — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 16, 2021

Recap of Eng vs PAK 1st T20I

After been embarrassed in the ODI series, Pakistan registered their first win of the tour after posting their highest ever T20I score. The Men in Green posted 232 on the board courtesy of a fine hundred run opening run stand between skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Azam scored 85 runs, while Rizwan scored 63 runs. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez added the finishing touches to take the team's total to 232.

Needing 231 runs to win England's only option was to attack from the first ball of the innings. Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, the World Champions added 69 runs. Jason Roy despite making a good start failed to convert his innings into a big one. While wickets kept tumbling at one end Liam Livingstone, continued to play attacking shots and kept the team in the hunt. He was eventually dismissed by Shadab Khan against whom he had struck five sixes. Following the dismissal of Livingstone, the lower order batsmen failed to put up a fight as the Pakistan pacers sealed the match with their clinical death bowling.

Credit England Cricket/Twitter/ AP