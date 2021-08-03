Jofra Archer Refutes The Claims Of Him Missing The Entire English Summer Through Injury

The Daily Mail reported that Jofra Archer could miss the rest of 2021, including the T20 World cup and the Ashes after failing to have recovered from an elbow operation. It was also claimed that the player is likely to undergo a further surgery. The player however rebutted the news and called it "click bait at best". He also mentioned that it was something nobody spoke to him about.

Click bait at best 😂 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 3, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 you guys spoke to me ? https://t.co/SUJeMHUUIN — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 3, 2021

Earlier this year Archer returned home from England's tour to India after the 26-year-old injured his right elbow and was forced to sit out of the IPL. The player however soon returned to training and played a game for Sussex in the County Championship but bowled only 18 overs. The player was advised a surgery which he underwent in May.



The bowler spent around 2 months in rehab before returning to play in a T20 blast fixture and a One-day friendly game. The english placer bowled 3 and 6 overs respectivley and hasn't been in action since then. The player was also drafted by the Southern Brave and was anticipated to play in 'The Hundred' but opted out. As per reports the plater is scheduled to meet a specialist later this week to determine the severity of the injury.

While Archer believes he will be back in action soon and rubbishes claims that he will miss the entire summer, it remains to be seen if the player is fit in time to play in the 2nd leg of IPL 2021 due to be played in UAE from the September 19. Archer was Rajasthan's X factor during the previos edition of the IPL having picked up 20 wickets from 14 matches.

He missed the first leg of the IPL 2021 with an elbow injury, the same is likely to keep him away for the remainder as well. Rajasthan will also be without the services of Ben Stokes who last week had annoucned an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to focus on mental well-being. Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye too are doubtful after having left IPL 2021's first leg midway citing COVID-19 bio-bubble fatigue.

Image: AP