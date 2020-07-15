Jofra Archer Relives Exact Moment Of England's World Cup Win On 1st Anniversary: Watch

England pacer Jofra Archer took to Twitter this week to share a video of the final ball of the World Cup 2019 final Super Over. Archer shared the video to celebrate the first anniversary of England’s maiden World Cup win. England won the 2019 World Cup final by the closest of margins, winning the tournament on boundary count. While sharing the video, Jofra Archer claimed he couldn't believe that it's been a year since the World Cup 2019 final Super Over, revealing that the moment still gives him goosebumps.

Jofra Archer relives World Cup 2019 final Super Over

England won the 2019 World Cup final by the closest of margins. Set a target of 242, England were only able to level the scores courtesy of a crucial partnership between Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. After England failed to chase down the target set by Kane Williamson’s New Zealand, the match went into to the Super Over. With England batting first, they managed to score 15 runs off the over, with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes scoring the runs. The task of defending the Super Over was given to Jofra Archer who bowled the crucial over for the Three Lions. As luck would have it, even the Super Over was tied between the two teams, with England being crowned champions courtesy of having scored more boundaries in the match.

The video shared by Jofra Archer is of the final ball of the World Cup 2019 final Super over when Kane Williamson's New Zealand needed two off the final ball. With Martin Guptill and James Neesham at the crease, the video is shot from the stands as Jofra Archer is seen bowling the final delivery. The video captures the moment England won the match, with Guptill hitting the ball towards deep mid-wicket and scrambling for a second run. However, the throw by Jason Roy is collected by Jos Buttler, who dislodged the bails to run the Kiwi out and hand his side the victory. In the video, the players can be seen wildly celebrating the nation's maiden Cricket World Cup.

How’s it been a year already? Still gives me goosebumps to this day pic.twitter.com/Q9xTInBvRD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 14, 2020

Fans react to Jofra Archer's World Cup 2019 final Super Over video

After the England player shared the video, several fans retweeted and commented on the same. Fans shared their memories of England's World Cup final win, wit one fan revealing that he was working at the stadium during the final. Popular British broadcaster Piers Morgan retweeted the video as well, saying that the World Cup 2019 final Super Over involving Jofra Archer was a magical moment on a momentous day.

Image Courtesy: twitter/jofraarcher